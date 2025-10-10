2nd Test: India win toss; opt to bat first against West Indies

New Delhi [India], October 10 : Team India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final Test against the West Indies, which is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Friday.

The hosts currently lead the two-match series 1-0. In the second game of the series, the Shubman Gill-led side retained the same team that played in the first Test at Ahmedabad, whereas the Caribbean side has made two changes to their squad. The visitors brought in Tevim Imlach and Anderson Phillip in the line-up in place of Brandon King and Johann Layne, respectively.

After winning the toss, Shubman Gill said, "We will bat first, the wicket looks good to bat on Day 1. Consistency is the key for us. To be able to repeat performances and maintain the same intensity in every match we play. Something that we often discuss, and that's what we are trying to find in this test match as well. Honestly, not much. I am still the same person, but I definitely have more responsibilities now. But I like responsibilities and a very exciting future for me (on being elevated across all formats). We have the same team."

West Indies captain Roston Chase said, "We were batting first as well, the pitch looks dry, so not too worried. Obviously, we had some meetings and we had some deep discussions as batters. And something that came up in meetings, we want to really try to bat the whole day and bat 90 overs. That's something that we're really looking forward to doing. I just think we need to stay positive, in the present, and just play every ball on merit and not worry about what's happened before. Yeah, two changes from the King out and Johann Layne out, Tevim Imlach in and Anderson Phillip in. Just take that Anderson Phillip with the new ball, he's a good new-ball bowler. We think we need to strike early with the new ball. And also - Imlach - he's a good player of spin coming from Guyana and used to these kind of low turning tracks. So we think he'll be a good fit for this wicket."

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (c), Tevin Imlach (wk), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.

