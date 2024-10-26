2nd Test: Jaiswal, Gill inject positivity in 359-run chase after India lose Rohit early to Santner (Day 3, Lunch)

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 : Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill infused the atmosphere in Pune with a wave of positivity as India started a mounting 359-run chase against New Zealand on Day 3 on Saturday.

India took lunch after posting 81/1 on the board with Jaiswal and Gill on the crease unbeaten with scores of 46(36) and 22(20), still 278 runs away from victory.

In the opening hour of Day 3, Ravindra Jadeja was the architect behind New Zealand's downfall, making short work of their tail end.

After restricting the Kiwis to 255, Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma arrived on the field loaded with ammunition. Mitchell Santner turned up the ante after Tim Southee and William O'Rourke lost their attacking edge with the new ball.

Santner entered the fray to enforce a breakthrough as Jaiswal started to open his arms. Rohit tried to have a go against Santner but failed in his exploits.

He took a step forward while trying to negate Santner's delivery but ended up edging the ball straight to Will Young. As silence started to overtake a jubilant crowd in Pune, Gill arrived at the crease to inject a new life into India's dying chase.

The 'Gamball' took over New Zealand's cut-throat bowling attack, with Gill and Jaiswal having no mercy to spare en route to scripting history.

In the past 26 instances, India have only once managed to chase down a 300-plus total. The victory dates back to 2008 when India faced England in Chennai. Out of the 26 instances, India has lost on 14 occasions.

The flurry of boundaries eclipsed the hopes of losing the series and served as a reminder of what India is capable of pulling off, even in the direst of situations.

Jaiswal's inside-out, movement of feet and traditional drives were a sight to behold, while Gill, with his sweeps, outmanoeuvred New Zealand's spin threat.

As the duo continue to absorb pressure in the demanding chase, India stand 278 runs short of sealing a historic victory on their home soil.

