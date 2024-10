2nd Test: New Zealand seize control over India after Santer's career-best figures (Day 2, Tea)

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 : New Zealand seized control over the second Test and almost on the series after forcing India to fold on 156 on Day 2 of the second Test here at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.

Before taking tea, New Zealand's score read 85/2 leading by 188 runs with captain Tom Latham and youngster Rachin Ravindra unbeaten with scores of 37(60) and 7(8), respectively.

Even though India continued to bank on miracles by Washington Sundar, the Kiwis were undaunted by the threat that the opposition spinners posed.

New Zealand openers were quick off the blocks in the second innings, aiming to take the series out of India's eyesight by capitalising on the mammoth 103-run lead.

India skipper Rohit Sharma realised the gravity of the situation and opened India's counterattack by straightaway handing the ball straightaway to Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar.

Without breaking a sweat, Tom Lathan and Devon Conway went after Ashwin, taking the pressure off their shoulders before it became a burden.

Sundar looked unpredictable, kept his lines tight and often troubled the duo before pinning Conway in front of the stumps. The left-hander went for a sweep and missed his shot as the delivery straightened up.

As the voices of Indian players echoed on the field, umpire Reiffel had no doubts and raised his finger in the air without wasting any time.

Will Young joined skipper Latham at the crease to try to see off the second session without sustaining any damage. With a mix of conventional strokes and unorthodox sweeps, the duo continued to force Rohit to tinker with his bowling attack.

Ashwin dwelled on his experience to push for a breakthrough and rekindle a spark of hope that has been missing in the series. An under-cutter from the seasoned spinner got the better of Young (23). The ball beat the inside edge and pinned in front of the stumps.

Before New Zealand continued to enforce their dominance in Pune, Ravindra Jadeja's fireworks towards the end propelled India to 156. But Christmas came early for New Zealand as Mitchell Santner ended Jadeja's show and cleaned up the tail end to put the visitors in the driver's seat. He ended the first innings with his career-best

Earlier on Day 2, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill tried putting together a partnership, bravely taking on the experienced bowling duo of pacer Tim Southee and spinner Mitchell Santner with some classy hitting.

However, Shubman was trapped leg-before-wicket by Santner for 30 in 72 balls, with two fours and a six. India was 49/2.

Virat Kohli was next up on the crease. However, his inconsistent run in Tests continued as he missed a full toss which crashed into his stumps. Santner removed the veteran for just one run. India was 56/3.

Spinners were all over India as NZ got a huge wicket of Jaiswal for 30 in 60 balls, with four boundaries. Daryl Mitchell took a fine low catch at slips, giving Glenn Phillips a wicket. India was 70/4.

All eyes were on the attacking duo of Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan, who had stitched a game-changing partnership in Pune. However, Phillips and Santner averted any possible danger for their team, getting Pant for 18 in 19 balls and Sarfaraz for just 11 runs. India was 95/6.

India hobbled to the 100-run mark in 35.1 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin was trapped leg-before-wicket by Santner, giving him his fourth wicket. India was 103/7.

Sundar and Jadeja took the team through the remainder of the first session without any further loss.

NZ won the toss and opted to bat first. It was half-centuries from Devon Conway (76 in 141 balls, with 11 fours) and Rachin Ravindra (65 in 105 balls, with five fours and a six) that gave Kiwis a huge platform before Washington's seven-fer triggered a collapse, taking NZ from 197/3 to 259 all out. Ashwin (3/64) also delivered a fine spell with the ball.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 259 & 85/2 (Tom Latham 37*, Will Young 23; Washington Sundar 1-19) vs India 156 (Ravindra Jadeja 38, Shubman Gill 30, Yashasvi Jaiswal 30; Mitchell Santner 7/53).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor