3rd ODI: Australia win toss, opt to bat against India in series decider

New Delhi [India], September 20 : Australia Women won the toss and opted to bat against India Women in the third and final ODI in New Delhi on Saturday. India and Australia are set to clash in the thrilling final ODI, with the series currently tied 1-1

The stakes are high, given that both teams are considered favourites for the upcoming World Cup, which starts in under 10 days.

After Australia's comfortable chase of 282 in the first ODI, India bounced back to restrict them to a similar target in the second, setting the stage for an electrifying decider.

"Going to have a bat today. Let them run around in the heat today and see how they go. Had a bad day, which doesn't define us as a group. We know what we need to do. Need to create more pressure for longer periods of time. Just adapting quickly to different conditions is going to be important. Start times will be a little different (in the WC). Two changes. Sutherland and Harris are out," Australian skipper Alyssa Healy said after winning the toss.

India is dressed in pink today to promote breast cancer awareness.

"We talk about playing good cricket, doesn't matter what we do first or second. Playing our best cricket is something that always keeps us in the game. Want to go in with the same positive mindset today. Same XI for us," Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said.

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor