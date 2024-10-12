3rd T20I: India win toss, opt to bat against Bangladesh, Bishnoi comes in for Arshdeep

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 12 : India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh on Saturday.

India have already assailed an unsurpassable 2-0 lead to seal the series. India won the first T20I by 7 wickets and then went on to win the second match by 86 runs to take an unassailable lead. Arshdeep Singh is the only player to miss out on the playing XI. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been named in his place.

With experienced all-rounder Mahmudullah playing his final T20I, Bangladesh will look to end the series on a high note.

After winning the toss, Suryakumar Yadav said, "We would like to bat first, looks a good wicket. These are the things we want to do. Set a target and defend the total with dew around. I think it's important to continue with the good habits, it will have a good impact on us. We just want to give freedom, the guys want to make an impact. Happy with the way the guys are playing. Arshdeep misses out, Bishnoi comes in."

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said during the time of the toss, "I am happy to bowl first, toss doesn't matter. We have two changes. Tamim and Mahedi are in. We need to take responsibility as batters. We need to improve and execute our plans. Hopefully, we do something special in the 40 overs."

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor