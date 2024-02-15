3rd Test: Rohit, Jadeja's 204-run stand headline terrific opening day in Rajkot, put India in control against Eng (Stumps)

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 15 : The formidable partnership of 204 runs between captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja firmly placed India in control on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test against England here at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

At stumps, India's score read 326/5 with Ravindra Jadeja (110) and Kuldeep Yadav (1) standing unbeaten at the crease.

Rohit hushed all doubters about his form in Test cricket on the opening day of the third Test against England, slamming a tumultuous 131 off 196 balls in a spectacular start to India's innings. After the captain's departure, Sarfaraz Khan spiced up a solid day for the hosts slamming a spectacular 62 off 66 deliveries.

The England pacer, with his twin strikes, and Tom Hartley, with one scalp, dented India's opening before a solid 204-run partnership between captain and Jadeja brought the hosts back in the game.

After Tea, India started their session at 185/3 with Rohit (97* runs from 154 balls) and Jadeja (68* runs from 126 balls) firmly standing at the crease.

Rohit battled blows and quality pace to notch up a crucial 11th Test century. India captain and Jadeja continued their marathon partnership in Rajkot, as it stretched to 171.

The batting pair of Rohit and Jadeja were aggressive in their approach and the duo continued to pile up runs after the captain notched up a century on the first day at a breakneck pace.

Captain Rohit delivered when India needed him the most; however, his stay at the crease was cut short by Mark Wood. The visitors finally got the best of Rohit by employing the short-ball strategy, which saw the India opener hole out at mid-wicket, breaking the monumental partnership of 204 runs in 328 deliveries for the fourth wicket.

Jadeja continued his blistering form and kept piling runs with debutant Sarfaraz Khan and the duo brought up their 50-run partnership.

Sarfaraz brought up his thunderous maiden Test half-century in 48 balls. Rajkot witnessed Sarfaraz's dominant show as the 26-year-old batter with his crafty shots frustrated England bowlers and smoked the visitors all around the ground.

In a horrible mix-up and direct hit which concluded in an unfortunate end to a lovely debut innings - Sarfaraz was run out trying to get Jadeja to his hundred.

Coming to bat when India were in trouble position at 33/3, the star all-rounder Jadeja stamped his batting dominance against the visitors's attack as he brought up his marvellous century in 198 balls. The century was followed by his trademark sword celebration, though a little muted after his fault led to Sarfaraz's run out.

India ended the day on a dominant note at 326/5 against England.

Earlier, Rohit and Jadeja propelled the hosts to 185/3 in the second session of the day.

Rohit and Jadeja struck a crucial partnership of 152 runs after facing 260 balls. The India pair made no mistake in the second session at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium and put the hosts in a respectable position after the disaster in the first session of the third Test match.

In the 25.6th over, India crossed the 100-run after facing 158 balls. Later in the session, in the 43.6 overs, the hosts reached the 150-run mark.

On day one in Rajkot, the India skipper smashed two sixes and hit his 79th six in Test cricket going past Mahendra Singh Dhoni's figure of 78 sixes and becoming the second-highest six-hitter for India after Virender Sehwag who has hit 91 sixes in the long-format.

The duo of Rohit and Jadeja added 92 runs in the second session on Thursday. The two-star batters faced off fiery spells from James Anderson and Mark Wood, however, the hosts overcame it successfully to get an upper hand on the game.

Brief score: India 326/5 (Ravindra Jadeja 110*, Sarfaraz Khan 62; Mark Wood 3-69) vs England.

