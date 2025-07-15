400 Test wickets, overtakes Lee, career-best figures: Starc's 100th Test in numbers, a snapshot of his longevity

Kingston [Jamaica], July 15 : Veteran Australian left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc has added another glorious chapter to his illustrious career by becoming only the fourth Australian bowler to take 400 wickets in Test cricket. The milestone came in stunning fashion during the third Test against the West Indies, where Starc produced a devastating spell of fast bowling, finishing with career-best figures of 6/9. His fiery burst not only decimated the West Indies but also earned him the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards.

In reaching the 400-wicket mark, Starc overtook Brett Lee's tally of 718 international wickets, moving to 725 across formats. Among Australians in Test cricket, Starc now sits third on the all-time wicket-takers list, behind only the legendary Shane Warne (999) and Glenn McGrath (948).

Adding to the historic nature of the occasion, Starc's five-wicket haul came in just 15 deliveries, making it the fastest five-for in Test cricket history. His lethal swing and pace proved too much for the West Indies, as he dismantled their top order with precision and authority.

Starc's career can be distinctly divided into two phases, before and after turning 30 and both periods underline his remarkable consistency. Before he turned 30, Starc played 57 Tests and picked up 244 wickets, which was the seventh-highest in the world during that period and the most by any Australian. He had a bowling average of 26.97 and a strike rate of 48.1, with best figures of 6/50. During this time, he took 13 five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket match hauls, bowled 1958.5 overs across 109 innings, and averaged about 107 balls per innings, maintaining an economy rate of 3.36.

After turning 30, Starc has featured in 43 Tests and claimed 158 wickets, the fourth-highest tally worldwide, and third among Australians behind only Nathan Lyon (166) and Pat Cummins (172). His average of 27.08 and improved strike rate of 46.4 demonstrate how he has managed to remain a potent force even as he aged. He has claimed three five-wicket hauls in this phase, with his best of 6/9 coming recently against the West Indies. He has bowled 1223.3 overs in 83 innings, averaging around 88 balls per innings, with a slightly higher economy of 3.49.

Even as the physical toll of fast bowling increases with age, Starc has managed to retain his sharpness, often delivering match-winning performances under pressure. His post-30 numbers reflect a bowler who has adapted smartly.

Mitchell Starc's name now sits alongside the pantheon of Australia's greats, not just in numbers but in moments of magic that have defined matches. From pink-ball Tests to World Cups and now another historic Test milestone, he has proven time and again why he is one of the most complete fast bowlers of his generation.

Starc had figures of 3/0 after his first over, and the target of 204 set by Australia looked out of reach when Starc's fifth left the hosts in a hole at 7/5.

Starc's 15-ball blitz broke Ernie Toshack's record for the fewest balls to a five-wicket haul set back in 1945, and there was no respite for the West Indies who then faced the wrath of Boland (3/2), who claimed Justin Greaves, Shamar Joseph and Jomel Warrican in successive deliveries.

Joseph and Warrican joined five other West Indians with ducks next to their name on the scorecard, with Starc's sixth scalp, clean bowling Jayden Seales, finishing off the job in just 14.3 overs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor