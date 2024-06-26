43 Runs in One Over: Louis Kimber Smashes Ollie Robinson for Most Runs in County Championship History (Watch Video)

Published: June 26, 2024 06:13 PM

43 Runs in One Over: Louis Kimber Smashes Ollie Robinson for Most Runs in County Championship History (Watch Video)

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson conceded a record 43 runs in an over during a County Championship match against Leicestershire on Wednesday. The Sussex seamer was struck for five sixes, three off no-balls, three fours and a single by Leicestershire's Louis Kimber.

It was the most expensive over in the 134-year history of the County Championship. Kimber's feat is also the most runs scored by a batter in an over of English first-class cricket.

Previously, the record for most runs conceded in an over was 38, shared by Alex Tudor (1998) and Shoaib Bashir (2024). Robinson hopes to play a key role for England's Test side this summer, especially with Jimmy Anderson's retirement.

Tags :County ChampionshipOllie robinsonenglandCricket NewsViral video