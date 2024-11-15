4th T20I: India win toss, decide to bat against South Africa

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 15 : Suryakumar Yadav-led India won the toss and decided to bat against South Africa in the fourth and final match of the T20I series at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday.

The Men in Blue will be looking forward to win the fourth game and clinch the series. Suryakumar Yadav's side has nothing to lose in this game, if they lose the fourth T20I match, the visitors will end the series with a draw.

India started the series with a 61-run win in Durban. The Men in Blue conceded a disappointing three-wicket defeat in the second T20I match in Gqeberha. In the third match of the series, the visitors clinched an 11-run victory in the series.

On the other hand, the Proteas will be eyeing to win the final match of the series and draw the series.

Speaking at the toss, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said that his side is prepared to add runs on the board and defend the target in the match.

"We are going to bat first. We have been doing that well in the last 2-3 games and we want to stick to that. The plan has been clear from the first game. Putting runs on the board and defending is something we have been wanting to do. It is a quick turnaround, one day gap between the games but the boys are professionals and are taking care of themselves. Same team," Suryakumar said at the time of the toss.

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram said that the Proteas are looking forward to pull back themselves in the series.

"We weren't sure (whether to bat or bowl). Probably leaning towards batting. We haven't put hundred per cent in all three departments. We are edging towards it. We can't win the series but we pulled one back after being 1-0 down, so we can take confidence from that and try to level the series. We are going with the same team," Markram said.

South Africa Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (C), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Andile Simelane, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla.

India Playing XI: Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor