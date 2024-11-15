4th T20I: Sanju, Tilak's blitzkrieg knocks propel India to 283/1 against South Africa

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 15 : Fiery knocks by Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma propelled India to a commanding total of 283/1 against South Africa in the fourth match of the series at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday.

Samson and Tilak shattered multiple records with their blistering innings, taking India to a dominant position in the first innings. With such a monumental total on the scoreboard, the Men in Blue are now on the brink of clinching the final match of the series.

After winning the toss, India's stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav opted to bat first. The decision proved fruitful as the team delivered an exceptional performance.

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma opened for India, forging a solid 73-run partnership. Abhishek displayed an impressive knock, hitting 2 fours and 4 sixes, but his innings ended in the sixth over when Lutho Sipamla dismissed him.

However, the Proteas couldn't capitalise on the breakthrough as Samson continued to dominate, now paired with Tilak Varma. The duo unleashed a relentless assault on the South African bowlers, who struggled to contain their onslaught.

India crossed the 100-run mark in just the ninth over, having faced only 51 balls. By the 14th over, they reached another milestone, becoming the third team in T20I history to cross 200 runs in the fewest overs (14.1).

As the innings entered the death overs, the partnership showed no signs of slowing down. In the 18th over, Sanju Samson brought up his century in just 51 balls, followed by Tilak Varma scoring his second T20I hundred in the very next over.

Tilak's unbeaten 107-run knock in the previous match made him the second Indian to hit hundreds in consecutive T20I innings, joining the illustrious club alongside Samson. Meanwhile, Sanju became the first player to notch up three T20I centuries in a calendar year. The pair also became the first Indians to score two centuries each in a single T20I series.

The record-breaking 210-run partnership between Samson and Tilak lifted India to a formidable 283/1. Samson contributed an explosive 109 runs off 51 balls, while Tilak smashed an unbeaten 120 off just 47 deliveries.

The South African bowling unit appeared lacklustre, with Lutho Sipamla being the only bowler to take a wicket. However, Sipamla also conceded the most runs, allowing the Indian batters to capitalise.

South Africa now face a daunting target of 284 runs to win the match in Johannesburg.

Brief Score: India 283/1 (Tilak Varma 120*, Sanju Samson 109*; Lutho Sipamla 1/58) vs South Africa.

