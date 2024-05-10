4th T20I: Zimbabwe win toss, opt to field against Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 10 : Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh on Friday here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Bangladesh have sealed the series with a 9-run win in the third T20I. The first three games were held in Chattogram and the final two T20Is of the series will be played in Dhaka. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman have been included in the squad for the final two T20Is to find the right combination before naming their 15-player squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies.

The 37-year-old all-rounder has played 117 T20Is, scoring 2382 runs and taking 140 wickets. Bangladesh are yet to reveal their T20 World Cup squad for 2024, but Shakib's timely return is a sign that he might be included.

Experienced batter Soumya Sarkar and pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who missed the first three games of the ongoing assignment, have also been chosen to the side for the fourth T20I.

During the game as a mark of respect for Squadron Leader Mohammed Asim Jawwad, who tragically passed away in an Air Force plane crash in Chattogram on Thursday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board will observe one minute of silence before the start of the match.

As a mark of respect for Squadron Leader Mohammed Asim Jawwad, who tragically passed away in an Air Force plane crash in Chattogram yesterday, the BCB will observe one minute of silence before the start of today's T20i match against Zimbabwe at SBNCS, Mirpur. pic.twitter.com/m0F3s87ixH— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 10, 2024

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Faraz Akram, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

