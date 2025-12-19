5th T20: South Africa win toss, opts to field against India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 19 : South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and has opted to field against India in the fifth T20I in Ahmedabad on Friday.

India leads the five-match T20 series 2-1 after the fourth fixture in Lucknow on Wednesday at Ekana International Cricket Stadium was called off due to excessive fog.

India's speedster Jasprit Bumrah comes in for Harshit Rana, while Shubman Gill also misses out, and Sanju Samson comes in for his place.

"We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks quite dew, probably some dew later on, and the ball comes on better. There's everything to play for, focus is on the World Cup, and we have quite a few games here. Quite a few good signs with the ball in hand, looking to finish the tour on a positive note. Linde comes in for Nortje," Markram said.

"We were looking to bat first. The wicket looks good, there won't be dew, and we want to put runs on the board. It (the stadium) almost feels full. Let's see what we want from this game, yes the series is on the line, but it is about expressing yourself and enjoying the game. Bumrah comes in for Harshit, Washi comes in for Kuldeep and Gill picked up a niggle in Lucknow, so Sanju comes in," Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav said.

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

