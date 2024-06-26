"A day that changed the face of Indian cricket...": Ravi Shastri celebrates 1983 WC win

New Delhi [India], June 26 : Former Indian all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri took to social media on Wednesday to share some moments from the celebration of the historic 1983 Cricket World Cup triumph with some old and modern cricketing stars.

On June 25, India sent shockwaves across the cricketing world, defeating two-time champions West Indies in a shocker to secure their maiden Cricket World Cup title at the iconic Lord's Stadium in London. This victory under the leadership of Kapil Dev went on to change the power dynamics of the game forever and paved the way for India's rise as a cricket-obsessed superpower in years to come.

Shastri took to Instagram, sharing some pictures where he was seen sharing a cake with former cricketer and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny (leading wicket-taker of the tournament), legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar and Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. Some other cricketers part of the celebration were the former Indian all-rounder and current chief selector Ajit Agarkar and current pace sensation Mohammed Siraj.

"Time flies. A Day that changed the FACE of Indian Cricket forever. Old is Gold. 41 years - #TDTY #WorldChampions," said the caption of Shastri's post.

In 1983, the World Cup final was played between India and West Indies and the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Kapil Dev-led side managed to score just 183 runs as Andy Roberts took three wickets while Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Larry Gomes picked up two wickets each. Kris Srikkanth (38) top-scored for India. Defending 183, India did a good job of keeping a check on the Windies' run flow, reducing the side to 57/3.

Soon after, the team from the Caribbean was reduced to 76/6 and India was the favourites from there on to win the title. Mohinder Amarnath took the final wicket of Michael Holding to give India their first-ever World Cup title win. In the finals, West Indies was bowled out for 140, and as a result, India won the match by 43 runs.

Kapil Dev lifting the trophy on the balcony of Lord's Cricket Ground still remains an image to savour for all Indian fans.

In the finals, Mohinder Amarnath was chosen as the Man of the Match as he scored 26 runs with the bat and also picked up three wickets with the ball. India has been a regular participant in the World Cup from its beginning to the latest edition, winning the title once again in 2011 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. The first edition was held in 1975 and from there on, it has taken place a span of every four years.

Men in Blue will take on England in the semifinals of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Guyana on Thursday.

