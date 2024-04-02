"A day which will stay with me till my last breath": Virender Sehwag on 2011 World Cup triumph

New Delhi [India], April 2 : This date of 2011 will remain engraved in the history of Indian cricket and in the minds of many countrymen as the Men in Blue won the ODI World Cup after a gap of 28 years.

India had achieved an unexpected and memorable triumph back in 1983.

MS Dhoni was the man with Midas Touch for India in the 2011 triumph.

Thirteen years to the day, legendary opener Virender Sehwag reminisced about India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup title win and said the special day "will stay with me till my last breath."

"The dream of over a billion people. A day which will stay with me till my last breath. 13 years to a day of a lifetime," Sehwag posted on X.

Munaf Patel was one of the unsung heroes of the Indian team that won the prestigious crown. In eight games in the tournament, Munaf bagged 11 wickets.

"This day 2nd April never gets old, every year this day refreshes our memories. Proud to be a part of such a big moment. Missing you all my teammates," Patel posted.

Coming to the title clash, Sri Lanka opted to bat first and reached 274/6, owing to unbeaten century by Mahela Jayawardene (113), knocks by skipper Kumar Sangakkara (48), Tillakaratne Dilshan (48) and Thisara Perera (22*). Zaheer Khan (2/60) and Yuvraj Singh (2/49) were the pick of the bowlers for India.

In the run chase, India struggled initially after the dismissal of openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar. Then knocks from Gautam Gambhir (97), Virat Kohli (35), MS Dhoni (91*) and Yuvraj Singh (21*) helped India secure a six-wicket win.

