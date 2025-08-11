"A defining moment": Jay Shah on return of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 to India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 : International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah said on Monday that the return of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup to India marks a "defining moment" for the women's cricket and the international governing body of the sport is "open to new ideas and are constantly exploring ways to sustain the upward momentum of women's cricket".

India legends Mithali Raj and Yuvraj Singh, along with stars of the present, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, came together in Mumbai for the '50 days to go' event for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The upcoming 50-over World Cup marks the return of a senior ICC Women's tournament to the sub-continent for the first time since 2016, when India hosted the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. India has previously staged the Women's World Cup in 1978, 1997 and 2013.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah inaugurated the event before the panel discussions involving the stars of the present and past of Indian cricket, along with ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta.

Speaking at the event as quoted by ICC, Shah said, "The return of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 to India comes at a defining moment for the women's game, setting the stage for a truly world-class tournament that will further elevate the sport's global stature.

"At the ICC, we remain open to new ideas and are constantly exploring ways to sustain the upward momentum of women's cricket. Conversations like today's panel discussion are invaluable in shaping our collective vision and driving progress."

"With just 50 days to go until the start of the tournament, preparations are well underway, and excitement is building. I extend my best wishes to all participating teams as they gear up for the challenge. I am confident they will have an unforgettable experience in India and Sri Lanka," he concluded.

The event also marked the official launch of the ICC Trophy Tour, beginning in Mumbai and travelling to all host cities of the tournament, as well as Delhi. As part of a wider school legacy programme, the Trophy Tour will visit several schools in each host city, with the BCCI and ICC partnering with stakeholders to give select schools the chance to attend matches of the World Cup. The tournament will take place from September 30 to November 2, with India playing the tournament opener against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

