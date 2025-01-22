"A dream I never dared...": Jhulan Goswami after stand named after her unveiled at Kolkata's Eden Gardens

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 22 : Former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami expressed happiness at inauguration of a stand named after her at her home ground of Eden Gardens during the first India-England T20I, saying that the moment feels like a dream "she never dared to imagine".

To pay tribute and honour the incredible achievements of valiant military war hero Col N.J. Nair and India cricket legend Jhulan Goswami, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Wednesday officially unveiled the spectator stands at the iconic Eden Gardens as a testament to their immense impact in their respective fields.

Before the start of the first T20I between India and England, CAB President Snehasish Ganguly officially unveiled the stands to make it a memorable moment in the history of the iconic stadium.

Taking to X, Goswami posted, "As a young girl, I always dreamt of playing cricket at Eden Gardens. Today, standing in front of a stand with my name on it feels like a dream I never dared to imagine. Thank you to everyone who's been part of my cricketing journey #EdenGarden #JhulanGoswamiStand #Gratitude #Honoured."

https://x.com/JhulanG10/status/1882079712820011129

Goswami has the record for most wickets in women's ODIs with a whopping tally of 255 scalps at an average of 22.04. Goswami brought the curtain down on her career back in 2022 after featuring in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs, and 68 T20Is and bagged 355 wickets across all formats.

In the women's Test format, Goswami has 44 scalps in 12 matches, averaging 17.36 at an economy of 2.02. She has 56 wickets in the women's T20I format, averaging 21.94 at an economy of 5.45.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor