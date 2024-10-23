"A game like no other": Hardik Pandya recalls clash against Pakistan in 2022 T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], October 23 : Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday recalled the iconic encounter between India and arch-rivals Pakistan which was played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the 2022 edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The memorable match, which had cricket lovers on the edge of their seats, was played on this day in 2022.

Virat Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 53 balls in the match in front of a crowd of 90,000 people. He scored two magnificent sixes on the last two balls of the penultimate over which was bowled by right-arm seamer Haris Rauf and brought the Men in Blue back into the game.

Pandya, who played the tense but entertaining match, took to Instagram and posted a picture with a caption, "A game like no other, and one that will stay with me forever. Nothing makes me happier than playing for my country."

Talking about Virat Kohli's recent achievements in international cricket, the right-hand batter etched his name in the history books by becoming the fastest player to cross the 27,000 international run mark on Day 4 of the Kanpur Test against Bangladesh,

He surpassed 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar's record.

Kohli achieved the feat in 594 innings, 29 less than the batting maestro. During his illustrious career, Sachin slammed 27,000 international runs in 623 innings.

