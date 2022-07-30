A gold in Commonwealth Games would be a 'nice little finish': Katherine Brunt

Birmingham, July 30 Veteran England fast bowler Katherine Brunt, who recently became England's leading wicket-taker in T20Is, has hinted at a possible retirement from the game if the hosts clinch the gold medal in women's T20 cricket at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, calling it as 'a nice little finish'.

England begin their Group B campaign against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston and will be followed by matches against South Africa (August 2) and New Zealand (August 4). The semifinals of the women's T20 cricket event are scheduled for August 6, with the gold and bronze medal matches set for August 7.

"Even when people aren't putting it into my head, I'm putting it into my own. I don't want to be on the decline and for somebody to have to take me out and say, 'you're done'. And there's not this switch where you just know, because I'm always going to love it and I'm always going to want to play for England and do my best.

"That moment (retirement) will happen but when, I don't know? We'll see how this tournament goes. This was my main goal, to get to the Commonwealth Games. Let's see what happens from there; that T20 World Cup in February, the carrot is dangling for that. But if a gold medal does get round my neck, who knows? It would be a nice little finish, wouldn't it?" said Katherine to Sky Sports.

The next few days promise to be a time where women's sports will be at the forefront in the United Kingdom. In the ongoing Commonwealth Games, England women's cricket, hockey and netball teams will be in the mix for the coveted gold medal while their football counterparts will be facing Germany in a hugely-awaited 2022 Women's Euro final at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

"Imagine if we all win. It will be an absolutely historic, fabulous, amazing to be a part of. As a fan of sport, you're going to be spoilt. Hopefully we can put on a really good show and we all come together and win. It would just be a fabulous occasion.

"In the past, people have turned their nose up at women's sport, thinking 'I can do that'. But I think people are starting to now appreciate that the level has gone up and it is good to watch. There is some appreciation there and some really loyal, patriotic fans that are going to get behind us and support," observed Katherine.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor