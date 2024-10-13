A look at head coaches of all franchises ahead of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11

New Delhi [India], October 13 : The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is all set for another high-octane season with the season 11 kicking off in Hyderabad on October 18. In the dynamic world of PKL, the coaches alongside their players play a vital role in shaping the success of a team.

Beyond the spotlight, coaches work tirelessly behind the scenes, preparing players for intense battles synonymous with the Pro Kabaddi League. With the PKL Season 11 just around the corner, it would be only right have a look at the head coaches who will be leading the 12 teams in the upcoming season.

-Bengal Warriors: Prashant Surve

Bengal Warriors, the Season 7 PKL winners have named Prashant Surve as their new head coach ahead of their upcoming season. Prasant, who was a part of the franchise as an assistant coach since Season 9, has been promoted as the Warriors' head coach, as per a PKL press release.

The Kolkata-based franchise parted ways with former head coach K Baskaran after Bengal Warriors failed to qualify for the playoffs last season. Additionally, Praveen Yadav, a former kabaddi player who has been providing free training for kids at the Gurugram Tau Devilal Stadium, has been named as assistant coach.

-Bengaluru Bulls: Randhir Singh Sehrawat

A name that needs no introduction, Randhir Singh Sehrawat is the longest-serving coach in Pro Kabaddi League and has been renamed as the head coach of Bengaluru Bulls for Season 11. Randhir has been with the Bengaluru-based franchise since the inception of the league and coached them to their first PKL title in Season 6.

The Arjuna Award winner has plenty of experience working with the Indian Railways' men's and women's kabaddi teams before joining the Bulls. After narrowly missing out on playoff qualification last year, he will be looking forward to a solid campaign in Season 11.

-Dabang Delhi KC: Joginder Narwal

Joginder Narwal, who was an assistant coach under former Dabang Delhi KC head coach Rambir Singh Khokar, has been promoted to the role of head coach ahead of the PKL Season 11.

Joginder, a former defender, led Dabang Delhi KC to a PKL title win as captain in 2018. Last year, the Delhi-based team missed out on a spot in the semi-finals after a close fight with the Patna Pirates in Season 10's Eliminator 1.

-Gujarat Giants: Ram Mehar Singh

Ram Mehar Singh, a renowned coach in the Indian kabaddi ecosystem with a proven track record of success in the PKL, has been renamed as head coach of Gujarat Giants for the upcoming season.

Ram Mehar Singh's coaching prowess has been well-established, having coached Patna Pirates to title glory in Season 5. A two-time Asian Games Gold Medalist, Ram Mehar Singh joined Gujarat Giants in Season 9 and led them to a playoff finish in Season 10.

-Haryana Steelers: Manpreet Singh

A former Pro Kabaddi champion as a player with Patna Pirates, Manpreet Singh has once again been renamed as the head coach of Haryana Steelers ahead of the upcoming season.

His coaching journey began on a solid note in Season 5 as he led Gujarat Giants to consecutive runner-up finishes in the league. Manpreet joined Haryana Steelers in Season 9 and guided them to a runners-up finish in Season 10.

-Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sanjeev Baliyan

PKL Season 9 champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers have decided to stick with Sanjeev Baliyan as their head coach for the upcoming campaign.

The Arjuna Awardee boasts a magnificent coaching record in the PKL, winning titles with Patna Pirates in Season 3 and Jaipur Pink Panthers in Season 9. Last season, the Jaipur-based franchise under his tutelage, finished second in the league stage.

-Patna Pirates: Narender Redhu

Narender Redhu, a young kabaddi coach and former assistant coach of Haryana Steelers, has been reappointed as Patna Pirates head coach for the upcoming season.

Redhu, who joined Patna Pirates' camp in Season 10, has vast experience coaching international kabaddi teams. Last season, he helped guide Patna Pirates to the playoffs and Redhu will be hoping to help his team to title glory in Season 11.

-Puneri Paltan: BC Ramesh

After coaching Puneri Paltan to their first-ever PKL final in Season 9, head coach BC Ramesh led them to championship glory last season. The Arjuna Awardee, with a proven track record of coaching teams in the PKL, was renamed Puneri Paltan's head coach ahead of Season 11.

Ramesh was also the assistant coach of Bengaluru Bulls in their triumphant Season 6 campaign and then head coach of Bengal Warriors in their only title-winning campaign in Season 7.

-Tamil Thalaivas: Udaya Kumar and Dharmaraj Cheralathan

For the first time in PKL history, Tamil Thalaivas have gone with a dual-coach system by appointing Udaya Kumar as chief coach and Dharmaraj Cheralathan as strategy coach to guide the team collaboratively in Season 11.

Udaya Kumar brings a wealth of experience to Tamil Thalaivas, having coached the Indian kabaddi team to gold medals in the Asian Games in 2002, 2006, and 2014. Cheralathan, a key player in Patna Pirates' Season 4 PKL triumph, is known for his strategic acumen and quick thinking during in-match situations.

-Telugu Titans: Krishan Kumar Hooda

Krishan Kumar Hooda, a well-respected figure on the PKL stage, has been appointed as the head coach of Telugu Titans ahead of Season 11. This move comes after Telugu Titans finished at the bottom of the points table for a third consecutive season.

Players like Vijay Malik, Naveen Kumar and others rose to fame under Krishan Kumar Hooda's coaching stint with Dabang Delhi K.C. as he led the team from the PKL title in Season 8. The Dronacharya Award winner will be hoping that his appointment as head coach of the Titans can result in a turnaround in fortunes for the franchise.

-U Mumba: Gholamreza Mazandarani

PKL Season 2 winners, U Mumba, renamed Gholamreza Mazandarani as their head coach for Season 11. Mazandarani, currently in his second stint with the Mumbai-based franchise, previously led the Mumboys to the playoffs in Season 6 as head coach.

Mazandarani has also coached the Telugu Titans in the PKL and is best known for guiding the Iran kabaddi team to gold in the 2018 Asian Games.

-UP Yoddhas: Jasveer Singh

UP Yoddhas' seasoned head coach Jasveer Singh has been reappointed in his role for the upcoming campaign. After retiring from the army, Jasveer joined the team in 2018.

While the Yoddhas have mostly been consistent under his coaching, they finished 11th last season and it is something the former Services coach will be looking to change in Pro Kabaddi Season 11.

