A look at key takeaways from BCCI's 93rd Annual General Meeting in Bengaluru

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : The 93rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was held in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Following the conclusion of the meeting, BCCI released a statement to announce the key decisions made.

During the AGM, Arun Singh Dhumal and Avishek Dalmiya were elected to the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council.

V Chamundeswarnath was nominated by the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) as a player representative and was also inducted into the IPL Governing Council.

"Attended the Annual General Meeting of the BCCI with President Roger Binny and ICC President Jay Shah. Engaging discussions on key aspects took place in the presence of all the members. Excited to see the continued growth and success of Indian cricket," BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar wrote on X.

https://x.com/ShelarAshish/status/1840391657377735004

The recommendations of the IPL Governing Council concerning the player auction cycle 2025-2027 were approved. This included the provisions of player retention, right to match, salary cap, and other things.

The members unanimously resolved to maintain BCCI's legal status as a society. The members further resolved that the BCCI tournaments, including IPL, should not be converted to a company.

The audited accounts for FY 2023-24 were passed and adopted by the General Body, and the Annual Budget for the Financial Year 2024-25 was approved by the General Body.

The members of the General Body also appreciated the efforts of the office bearers for the work undertaken for the new National Cricket Academy campus, the Centre of Excellence.

On Sunday, BCCI inaugurated the new National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Spanning over 40 acres, this facility is designed to become the epicentre for nurturing cricketing talent and advancing sports science in India.

The Centre of Excellence features a total of three grounds and 86 pitches, including both indoor and outdoor areas, highlighting its capacity to provide comprehensive training facilities, as per a press release from BCCI.

At the heart of the Centre are three world-class cricket grounds. Ground A, the main ground, boasts an 85-yard boundary with 13 meticulously maintained Mumbai red soil pitches ready for play.

Equipped with advanced floodlighting and state-of-the-art broadcasting facilities, it can host and telecast matches under lights. Grounds B and C serve as dedicated practice grounds with 75-yard boundaries, featuring 11 Mandya soil pitches and 9 Black Cotton soil pitches from Kalahandi, Odisha, respectively.

