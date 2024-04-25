A look at possible scenarios in which RCB can qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs

New Delhi [India], April 25 : After Delhi Capitals triumph over Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's hopes of sealing a place in the playoffs is slim in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), however, there is still a chance for RCB to swing fortune to their side in the remaining six games.

RCB are currently at the bottom of the table with two points in eight matches and a negative run rate of 1.046. In order to make a bid for a spot in the final four, RCB need to win their remaining six matches which includes their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

If they stand victorious in the rest of the games, their points tally will read 14 and the remaining results need to fall in their favour which would help them prevail in the knockout stages with a better Net Run Rate (NRR).

If the top-3 teams according to the current points table Rajasthan Royals go on to win four of their remaining six, while Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad win five of their remaining seven matches, then they will finish on 22, 20 and 20 points respectively.

In such a scenario, it will be possible that RCB, with 14 points, will finish fourth with the other teams ending the group stage with 12 or less than that.

In a highly unlikely scenario, RCB could also finish in the third spot, but for that to happen the top three teams in the group stage would need to win just a single match in their remaining six matches.

Mathematically, RCB are still in contention to make the cut for the knockout stage but they would need to switch through gears and win their remaining six games with a good margin to improve their NRR.

RCB will play their remaining games against SRH, twice against GT, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor