A look at Royal Challengers Bengaluru's record in IPL on May 18

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 18 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Here's a look at the Bengaluru-based franchise's record in the IPL on May 18.

As of now, RCB have played four matches on May 18 in the IPL history and won all the matches. Their first win on this day came against Chennai Super Kings in the 2013 season and the second win too against the Chennai-based franchise in 2014.

The third and fourth wins came against Kings 11 Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2016 and 2023 seasons respectively.

Now time will tell if RCB's May 18 cosmic connection can work again against CSK or not. However, Faf du Plessis' side need to clinch a win to book their spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

To replace the Super Kings in the top four and qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs, RCB need to win the match on Saturday by at least 18 runs if they score a minimum of 200 runs batting first or win in 18.1 overs if they are chasing 200.

Currently in IPL 2024 standings, the Bengaluru-based franchise stand in seventh place with 12 points and have a +0.387. In the 17th season of the tournament, RCB won 6 matches after playing 13 games.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK hold fourth place in the IPL 2024 table with 14 points and have a net run rate of +0.528 after winning 7 of 13 matches.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (Wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Manoj Bhandage, Tom Curran, Alzarri Joseph, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (Wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Mitchell Santner, Richard Gleeson, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor