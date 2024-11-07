A look at Suryakumar Yadav's fine record against South Africa ahead of 1st T20I

Durban [South Africa], November 7 : As India prepares to face South Africa in the first T20I in Durban on Thursday, all eyes are on skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who boasts an impressive record against the Proteas.

The young Indian side aims to extend their T20I dominance as they kick off their South African tour, which features four T20Is, with the first match in Durban on Friday.

Suryakumar's record against South Africa in T20Is is remarkable. In seven matches, he has scored 346 runs at an average of 57.67 and a strike rate of 175.60, including a century and four half-centuries, with a top score of 100. This tally includes a gritty knock of 68 at Perth during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, where he fought hard on a challenging pitch as wickets fell around him, helping India reach 133/9, though it ultimately fell short.

In his T20I career of 74 matches and 71 innings, Suryakumar has amassed 2,544 runs at an average of 42.40 and a strike rate of 169.48, with four centuries and 21 fifties. His highest score stands at 117.

St George's Park in Gqeberha will host the second T20I on November 10, followed by the third match at SuperSport Park in Centurion on November 13. The series will conclude with the fourth T20I at Wanderers Stadium on November 15.

India's T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

