"A MATCH in HEAVEN": Sachin Tendulkar plays 'gully cricket' in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 22 : Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday shared glimpse of him playing 'gully cricket' during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Tendulkar took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to share a short clip of him playing cricket with the locals, and captioned it: "Cricket & Kashmir: A MATCH in HEAVEN!"

In the video, it can be seen Sachin was travelling with his family but the cricket maestro stopped his car to hit some shots in between the snowy mountain. The 50-year-old did not hesitate to loft the ball over the head of the bowler and play a few drive shots.

After the short cricket session, Sachin clicked a few selfies with the local cricket fans who were playing on the road. To entertain the people, he also played some unorthodox shots.

https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/1760518941938720932?s=20

Earlier during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the Master Blaster visited a cricket bat manufacturing factory. Kashmiri willow bats are renowned all over the world.

While sharing the video of his visit to the cricket bat factory, he captioned: "The first bat given to me was by my sister and it was a Kashmir willow bat. Ab main yahan hoon to Kashmir willow ko to milna banta hai! P.S: An interesting fact; some of my favourite bats had only about 5-6 grains. How many grains do your bats have?"

https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/1760269475549724926?s=20

The cricket legend also recollected the time his sister had gifted him a Kashmir willow bat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor