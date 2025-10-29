"A phoenix who rose from ashes": Navjot Singh Sidhu lauds Rishabh Pant's fearless comeback

New Delhi [India], October 29 : Former India cricketer and commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu showered praise on Rishabh Pant, calling him "a phoenix that has risen from the ashes" for his remarkable comeback to international cricket after a life-threatening car accident.

Pant is set to make his competitive cricket comeback as captain of India A, leading the team against South Africa A in a four-day match on October 30 at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Pant is recovering from a fractured foot sustained during the Manchester Test earlier this year.

Speaking ahead of the India A vs South Africa A clash, Sidhu hailed the wicketkeeper-batter's fearless attitude, recalling his match-winning knocks across Australia and England and his resilient return during the T20 World Cup in Nassau County last year.

"Rishabh Pant is a phoenix that has risen from the ashes. No one imagined he could be up walking again (after the accident). Look at his fearlessness, look at the extraordinary feat he has achieved. The way he has batted across Australia, the innings in Nassau County (T20 World Cup), the matches that he made us win in England, is remarkable. The attitude he carries on his heart defines Rishabh Pant. He is one of the finest cricketers that I have ever seen. A joy as I watch him. Rishabh Pant has taught everyone how to overcome adversities in life," the 62-year-old said while speaking on Star Sports.

Pant returned to action in Delhi's Ranji Trophy second-round match, which was played from October 25 to 28, at home against Himachal Pradesh. That could change now, with the first India A vs South Africa A game set to start just two days after the scheduled last day of the Ranji Trophy game.

India squad for first four-day match: Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Ayush Mhatre, N Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan (vice-capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Saransh Jain.

India squad for second four-day match: Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sai Sudharsan (vice-capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

