Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : Indian cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar opines that the latest edition of ICC Women's World Cup hosted by India will be a "watershed moment" for women's cricket and "ignite countless dreams.

The ICC Women's World Cup will start with a contest between India and Sri Lanka at Guwahati on Tuesday. Tendulkar believes the latest edition of the tournament brings with it a seminal moment for women's cricket in India, much similar to how the triumph of the 1983 Cricket World Cup shaped the legacy of the men's team.

"That win told an entire generation of young Indians that dreams need not be constrained by boundaries," Tendulkar said in his column as quoted by ICC.

"The stories from that campaign, like Kapil paaji's legendary 175 against Zimbabwe - a knock that might not have been televised but is immortalised, are etched in our memory as folklore," he added.

Revisiting his own experience of being star-struck by his childhood heroes as a ball boy at the 1987 Men's Cricket World Cup in India, Tendulkar added, "Standing on the sidelines that day, watching heroes up close, I resolved that one day I too would wear that India jersey.

"Now, nearly four decades later, I sense that women's cricket in India stands on the cusp of its own watershed moment. The upcoming ICC Women's World Cup will not just be about chasing a trophy; it will be about igniting countless dreams," he added.

The ICC Hall of Famer believes the tournament will see some of the finest in the game spark hopes to countless dreams.

"Somewhere in Moga, a teenage girl might be clutching her bat tighter, hoping to emulate her idol Harmanpreet Kaur. In Sangli, another girl might be practising her drives, daring to dream like Smriti Mandhana."

Tendulkar lauded the influence of India's standout batting duo at this Women's Cricket World Cup, and how they have helped women's cricket to take centre-stage in India.

"I still remember vividly Harmanpreet's magnificent 171 against Australia in the 2017 World Cup. It was not just an innings; it was a statement. The sheer audacity of her strokeplay, the clarity of her mind, and the courage in her heart took women's cricket in India into a new orbit.

"I believe that was the moment when many stopped seeing women's cricket as a sideshowit became centre stage. Smriti, too, has become one of the most important and experienced members of this side. There is a silken grace to her batting, a natural rhythm in the way she times the ball."

"That record-breaking 50-ball century against Australia was not only breath-taking - it was a resounding message that Indian women can dominate at the very highest level. She is not just an elite batter, but a symbol of modern India's confidence," he continued.

The upcoming Women's Cricket World Cup is set to create a new benchmark in the sport. Among them, is a record prize money pot announced by the ICC.

Highlighting its significance, the India great added, "I also want to thank the ICC for announcing record prize money for this tournament, even surpassing what was on offer for the men's World Cup in 2023. Symbolically and practically, it sends a powerful messagethat women's cricket deserves not just applause, but equal respect."

Tendulkar believes that while India will be chasing their dream of a maiden ICC Women's Cricket World Cup title, the players will also bear a larger responsibility on their shoulders.

"They will not just be representing India in a sporting contest. They will be carrying with them the hopes of millions, the possibility of inspiring a generation, and the power to redefine what is achievable.

"Just as 1983 gave Indian cricket a new identity, I believe this World Cup can do the same for women's cricket in India," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor