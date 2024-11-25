"A year in the making...": Australian team faces ruthless media at home following Perth loss to India

Perth [Australia], November 25 : In the aftermath of Australia's shocking surrender to India by a record 295 runs in Perth following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener, the Australian media didn't shy away from its harshness, hard-hitting, ruthless, and unapologetically probing nature as the cricketing fraternity sought answers about the setback to its most dominant force, whose golden run ended with a Super Eight exit in ICC T20 World Cup this year.

India entered the series after a humiliating 0-3 series loss to New Zealand at home, their first home Test series loss in 12 years and first-ever whitewash at home in a Test series of three or more matches.

With the famed Indian line-up consisting of headliners like India batter Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma low on confidence and runs, the cricket fraternity awaited India, a wounded lion, to either stage an inspiring fightback or crumble deeper into the abyss.

On the other hand, Australia, the 2023 ICC World Test Championship and 2023 50-over World Cup champions were on a golden run against India. But the team's dream run across all formats both as a player and leader faced interruption due to a T20 WC group stage exit.

Even though, the batting averages of stars Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Travis Head were on downward trajectories for the past one year or so. Still, the WTC mace holders, with Test Championship title clash spot at stake, were expected to sense the big occasion play like invincibles as they had over the years.

But at the Optus Stadium, except for the first two sessions which saw India being bowled out for only 150 runs in their first innings, Australia played in their home territory, in the most 'Un-Australian' way possible. The youth of Indian cricket, notably Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Nitish Kumar Reddy were backed well by its present, skipper Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. Big partnerships, elite shot-making, high pace and bounce came in plenty until the fall of Alex Carey, the last Australian wicket during the run-chase of 534 runs.

After the match, the Aussie media was relentless in its pursuit of answers, putting forward some important questions and delivering harsh verbal jabs at players whenever needed.

A headline from 'The Australian', saying "Labuschagne horror show a killer to watch", raised questions over the form of Australia's second-most premier-batter, who has scored just 658 runs in his last 13 Tests at a sub-par average of 27.41, with only one century and five fifties to show. During the match, not only did he play a 52-ball knock of two runs, following it with a score of three in the next innings, but also delivered some medium pace which was easily countered by India.

Another headline from 'The Australian' said, "Australia's humiliation has been a year in the making". It could very well be argued that it is indeed the case, with the batting averages of several top Aussie stars being down since last year's WTC title win against India.

Steve Smith (755 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 32.82, with a century and four fifties), Labuschagne (658 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 27.41 with a century and five fifties), Travis Head (731 runs in 13 matches at an average of 30.45, with a century and four fifties) and Alex Carey (593 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 28.23, with four fifties) have witnessed sharp average declines, with Usman Khawaja (955 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 38.20, with a century and five fifties) and Mitchell Marsh (803 runs in 11 matches at an average of 44.61, with a century and six fifties) being the only ones averaging in late 30s and 40s.

A headline from Sydney Morning Herald said, "How the hell did that happen? The tough questions Australia must answer", reflects the mood of every Australian and at large, every cricket lover. Be it the form of Smith, Labuschagne, the sudden throwing of Nathan McSweeney into the firing line as an opener, the inefficiency of the iconic bowling quartet of Pat Cummins-Mitchell Starc-Josh Hazlewood-Nathan Lyon or whether the team has a psychologic disadvantage against India, Aussies do have a lot of questions to answer.

Also, Indian stand-in skipper and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continues to add to his status as perhaps the world's most valuable cricketer, with a headline from 'The West Australian' stating "Blistering Bumrah leads India to rout of Aussies in Perth". It was Bumrah's eight wickets in the match and his intense leadership that injected a new lease of life in the Indian changing room.

After an all-timer 50-over World Cup, a 'Player of the Tournament' performance in the T20 WC 2024 triumph and now a memorable win as Test captain after a home setback, Bumrah continues his prime years enjoying the success and adulation not many Indian stars have enjoyed worldwide.

In the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they were dismissed for just 150 runs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 off 59 balls, six fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (37 off 78 balls, three fours and a six) playing crucial knocks and adding a vital 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Josh Hazlewood (4/29) was the standout bowler for Australia, with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc claiming two wickets each. Australia's reply was even worse, as they were reduced to 79/9 before Mitchell Starc (26) and Alex Carey (21) took the total to 104, giving India a slender lead of 46 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah starred for India with figures of 5/30 in 18 overs, while debutant Harshit Rana impressed with 3/48.

In the second innings, India amassed a massive lead. KL Rahul (77 off 176 balls, five fours) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (161 off 297 balls, 15 fours and three sixes) put up a 201-run opening partnership. Despite losing quick wickets, an unbeaten 100 by Virat Kohli (143 balls, eight fours and two sixes), supported by Washington Sundar (29 off 94 balls, one six) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (38* off 27 balls, three fours and two sixes), propelled India to 487/6 declared, setting Australia a daunting target of 534 runs.

Nathan Lyon (2/96) was the best bowler for Australia, with Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood taking one wicket each.

At stumps on Day 3, Australia were 12/3, with Bumrah taking two wickets and Mohammed Siraj one. On Day 4, despite valiant efforts from Travis Head (89 off 101 balls, eight fours) and Mitchell Marsh (47 off 67 balls, three fours and two sixes), Australia were bowled out for 238, giving India a resounding 295-run victory.

Bumrah (3/42) and Siraj (3/51) led the bowling in the second innings, while Washington Sundar took two wickets, and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana picked one each.

Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah was named 'Player of the Match' for his eight wickets in the game.

