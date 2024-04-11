Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 : Ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling coach Lasith Malinga was seen displaying his bowling skills during a practice session on Thursday, which left the team in awe.

RCB and MI will be locking horns in a high-octane clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, which will be a battle between two of Indian cricket's biggest superstars, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both teams are searching for wins. While MI opened their account after three losses with a win over Delhi Capitals (DC), RCB aims to overcome a three-match losing streak, succumbing to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last encounter.

The five-time champion Mumbai Indians took to their official social media handle, Instagram and posted a video with the caption: "Aaj bhi sab kuch vaise ka vaise hi hai". In the video, the bowlers were seen bowling on one stump along with Malinga.

The former right-arm pacer is among the rare one-franchise players in the IPL, having represented MI all through his league career. Across nine seasons, Malinga etched his name in the wicket-taking list as one of the top bowlers in the tournament, claiming 170 wickets in 122 matches.

MI squad for IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis.

