New Delhi [India], October 30 : Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra shared an amusing and interesting anecdote about his opening partner and batting legend Virender Sehwag, highlighting the batter's unfiltered and straight approach towards things in sport and life alike.

Aakash was speaking on 'The Great Indian Cricket Show' on Doordarshan.

Chopra recalled during the show, "Sehwag used to talk very seriously, but it always turned funny on its own. Once, Dada (Sourav Ganguly), who was also his captain, was upset with the media for not writing positive things. Sehwag told him, 'Understand one thing - if you do not score runs, people will say you played badly. If you make runs, they will praise you. So why is it so difficult? Just score runs.'"

Chopra added, "That is Sehwag. You call it a mic drop moment or just effortlessly funny. He could tell this to his captain," he added.

Sehwag, a member of India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup team, is one of the finest opening batters of all time, having made 17,253 runs in 374 matches and 443 innings at an average of 40.31, with 38 centuries and 72 fifties. He is the seventh-highest international run-getter of all time for India.

He was the first Indian to score a triple century in Test cricket as well, doing so against Pakistan at their own venue back in 2004.

Sehwag's strongest format was undoubtedly Test cricket, scoring 8,586 runs in 104 matches and 180 innings at an average of 49.34, with 23 fifties and 32 hundreds, including a best of 319.

These days, the batting icon serves as a broadcaster.

