AB De Villiers believes 'RCB will come back stronger' in next season of IPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 23 : Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) four-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Eliminator match, former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers said RCB will come back stronger in the next season of the tournament.

RCB qualified for the playoffs of the IPL 2024 after winning seven of 14 league matches. However, their voyage in the 17th season of the tournament came to an end after a disappointing loss against the Royals on Thursday.

De Villiers, who is also a former RCB player, said that he is proud of the boys for making them believe. He also hoped that the Bengaluru-based franchise would bring the elusive title in IPL 2025.

"It's always painful to lose. But as a fan, I'm proud of the boys for making us believe, even when all hope seemed lost at the start of May. I'm sure #RCB will come back stronger next year and bring home that elusive title," De Villiers wrote on X.

Summarizing the match between Bengaluru and Rajasthan, RR won the toss and elected to bowl first. Almost every RCB batter got a start, but they could not convert them into a big knock. Rajat Patidar (34 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes), Virat Kohli (33 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six) and Mahipal Lomror (32 in 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes) emerged as top-scorers, restricting RCB to 172/8 in their 20 overs.

Avesh Khan (3/44) was the top bowler for RR. Ravichandran Ashwin (2/19) and Trent Boult (1/16) also did a fine job of putting brakes on RCB run-rate.

In the run-chase, the Royals' got off to a fine start, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (45 in 30 balls, with eight fours) and Tom Kohler Cadmore (20 in 15 balls, with four boundaries) putting on a 46-run stand. From then on, RCB bowlers applied some pressure on Rajasthan, restricting the run-flow and getting some wickets. RR was restricted to 112/4 in 13.1 overs. However, Riyan Parag (36 in 26 balls, with two fours and two sixes) held one end before he was dismissed while Shimron Hetmyer (26 in 14 balls, with three fours and a six) and Rovman Powell (16* in eight balls, with two fours and a six) attacked RCB in the last few overs to get a four-wicket win with an over left.

Mohammed Siraj (2/33) was the top bowler for RCB.

Ashwin took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

Now, RR will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in qualifier two on May 24 in Chennai to decide who plays Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final on May 26.

