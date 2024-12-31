AB de Villiers enjoys game of football with South Africa team in dressing room

Centurion [South Africa], December 31 : Former South African cricketer made a return to Proteas dressing room, enjoying a small game of football with the team during a rain break that interrupted the first Test against Pakistan at Centurion.

The official X handle of Cricket South Africa (CSA) posted a video of AB coming to join his former team and enjoying a game of football with players, including Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen.

"Nothing like a good kick-about with Proteas Legend, @ABdeVilliers17 AB came to keep the guys company, as they waited out the rain during the recent Test Match #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvPAK," posted CSA.

Coming to the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl. A half-century from Kamran Ghulam (54 in 71 balls, with eight fours and a six) took Pakistan to 211/10. Dane Paterson (5/61) and Corbin Bosch (4/63) were the top bowlers for Proteas.

Proteas gained a 90-run first-innings lead as a half-century from Aiden Markram at the top (89 in 144 balls, with 15 fours) and a terrific unbeaten 81* in 93 balls, with 15 fours by Corbin Bosch took them to 301.

Khurram Shahzad (3/75) and Naseem Shah (3/92) were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan.

Later in Pakistan's second innings, a drought-breaking fifty from Babar (50 in 85 balls, with nine fours) and Saud Shakeel (84 in 113 balls, with 11 fours and a six) took Pakistan to 237/10. They secured a 147-run lead.

Marco Jansen (6/52) was the top bowler for Proteas.

In chase of 148 runs, Proteas were restricted to 99/8 despite knocks from Markram (37 in 63 balls, with six fours) and skipper Bavuma (40 in 78 balls, with four boundaries and six) by Mohammed Abbas (6/54).

However, a 51-run stand between Kagiso Rabada (31* in 26 balls, with five fours) and Jansen (16* in 24 balls, with three fours) pushed Proteas to a landmark win, giving them a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final at Lords' next year.

Markram secured the 'Player of the Match' award.

