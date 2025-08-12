AB de Villiers Lauds Dewald Brevis’ Record-Breaking 125, Calls Out IPL Franchises for Missing ‘Golden Opportunity’

South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has hailed Dewald Brevis for his record-breaking century against Australia and criticised several Indian Premier League (IPL) teams for not signing him. De Villiers said teams missed a “golden opportunity” to pick Brevis at the IPL 2025 mega auction. He praised Chennai Super Kings for signing the batter mid-season after he went unsold. “There was such a golden opportunity for IPL teams to pick up Dewald Brevis at the auction! Missed out badly. CSK either got very lucky, or maybe it was the biggest master stroke ever. 👏 The boy can play @BrevisDewald,” De Villiers posted on social media.

Brevis smashed an unbeaten 125 off 56 balls in the second T20I at the Marrara Cricket Ground. His maiden international ton came in just 41 balls, making him the second-fastest South African to reach a T20I century after David Miller’s 35-ball effort in 2017. The 22-year-old’s knock featured 12 fours and eight sixes. He also set multiple records, including the highest individual T20I score against Australia, breaking Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 123 in 2023, and the highest T20I score in Australia, surpassing Shane Watson’s 124 not out. South Africa’s total of 218 for seven was their highest against Australia, overtaking 204 for seven scored at the Wanderers in 2016.

Brevis was bought by Chennai Super Kings for INR 2.2 crore. He had previously played for Mumbai Indians in 2022, scoring 161 runs in seven matches. He was released ahead of the 2023 season and re-signed briefly before being released again. In IPL 2025, injuries in the CSK camp gave him another chance. He scored 225 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 180, including a top score of 57 off 23 balls against Gujarat Titans.

