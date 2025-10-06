AB de Villiers Launches 360 Bats Brand, Says Coming in India and South Africa

South African former cricketer AB de Villiers has launched his cricket bat brand named 360 Bats. 41-year-old star batsman announced on this on social media and said that his brand's bats will be available across India and South Africa.

de Villiers in a post X said, "It’s official! 🚨 Excited to launch my very own bat range — 360 Bats. 360 cricket, all around the wicket, all around the world. Coming in stores across SA and India."

— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) October 6, 2025

Earlier, legendary South African batsman has backed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee's decision to sack Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain of the India National Cricket Team. He said Shubman Gill is the right person to lead India forward heading into the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027.

Recently, the BCCI announced India's ODI and T20I squads for India's tour to Australia, in which Rohit Sharma was not made captain instead, Shubman Gill was named as the new skipper, having taken over the Test captaincy from Rohit earlier.

Meanwhile, speaking on his official YouTube channel, Proteas great AB de Villiers said that neither Rohit Sharma nor Virat Kohli is guaranteed to play in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, therefore, they can together help Gill develop into a great leader.