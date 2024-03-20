AB de Villiers names one Indian, one overseas player to watch out for in IPL 2024

Johannesburg [South Africa], March 20 : Legendary South African batter AB de Villiers on Wednesday named a rising Indian top-order batter and a young South African hitter who he feels can do great during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season starting from March 22.

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start from March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South Indian derby at their home arenaMA Chidambaram Stadium.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, De Villiers' Indian player choice was none other than opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose breakout season with Rajasthan Royals (RR) helped him earn a recall in the Indian national side in Test and T20I sides. The Proteas great expects him to have a 500-600 run season this year.

"There is one guy that I absolutely cannot wait to watch. That is Jaiswal. He showed in the Test format what he is capable of. Now it is time for him in T20 cricket to really show his talent. With the amount of confidence he took from that Test series (against England), to take that into this IPL, I am expecting fireworks from this guy. I am expecting at least a 500-plus season, maybe even 600-plus," said De Villiers.

Jaiswal had an incredible Test series against England, during which he slammed two double centuries and was given the 'Player of the Series' award. In five matches, Jaiswal scored 712 runs at an average of 89.00, with two double centuries and three fifties. His best score was 214*. In nine Tests, he has scored 1,028 runs at an average of 68.53, with three centuries and four fifties.

In the last season of IPL, Jaiswal scored 625 runs at an average of 48.07 in 14 matches, with a century and five fifties. He was the fifth-highest run-scorer last season.

De Villiers also named South African wicketkeeper Tristan Stubbs as a player to keep an "eye out" for, pointing out how great he was in the second season of the SA20 tournament and how he can bowl some spin as well. Stubbs is also a wicketkeeper.

Stubbs will be representing Delhi Capitals this time, bought for Rs 50 lakh.

"He had a very good SA20 tournament. The year before that, he was a bit out of form, but this year, he has put up his hand and showed signs of what he's capable of. He is a very talented young player, hits the ball very, very hard, he offers a lot with the ball in hand as well, he can bowl you off-spin, and he is absolutely incredible in the field. So, keep an eye out for him," said De Villiers.

In 11 SA20 season two matches, Stubbs was the seventh-highest run-getter, scoring 301 runs at an average of 60.2, with three fifties. His strike rate was 168.15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor