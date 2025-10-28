AB De Villiers Slams Critics of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Says “Cockroaches Climbing Out of Their…”

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers praised Indian stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for their match-winning partnership in the third ODI against Australia, while hitting out at their critics. He called those who constantly target senior players “cockroaches.”

Kohli and Rohit made a strong return to the national side after winning the Champions Trophy in March. However, both had a poor start to the ODI series. Kohli was dismissed for ducks in the first two matches, while Rohit managed only eight runs in the opening game before scoring 73 in the second.

In the third and final ODI, Kohli scored 74 and Rohit hit a brilliant 121 to guide India to a comfortable win. Their efforts helped India avoid a whitewash, though the hosts lost the series 2-1.

Speaking on his show 360 Live, de Villiers slammed those who doubted the veteran duo. “I don’t know what it is about people. I’m not sure if I can call them people. Cockroaches climbing out of their holes as soon as players get towards the backend of their careers,” he said. “Why do you want to pour negative energy into players who have given their lives for their country and this beautiful game?”

The former South Africa captain added that this is the time to celebrate Kohli and Rohit’s contributions. “They have taken a lot of criticism in the last few months. Everyone is just trying to push them down for no reason. I think the majority of people celebrate Rohit and Virat and their incredible careers. It is a fantastic time to celebrate them once again,” he said.

De Villiers called the two Indian stars a “generational combo of talent.” “Rohit, another hundred, back in the runs, going strong. If you’re a cricket fan, it’s time to celebrate players like these. It’s not often such players come across our paths,” he added.

He concluded that fans should enjoy watching the duo in the final years of their careers, calling them two of the finest players of their generation.