Abdur Razzak to work as spin consultant at BCB's High-Performance Unit

Former Bangladesh cricketer Abdur Razzak will be joining the High-Performance Unit for a short period as a spin consultant. The camp is scheduled to begin on May 14.“Yes, I will be joining the HP camp if everything goes according to plan. It is not that I am shifting my focus on coaching at the moment but what I feel is that I have got a lot of experience that I can share with the young boys and if they benefit from it that will be extremely satisfying. I think it will be an exciting experience for me as well,” Razzak was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz. Though he has played just nine Tests, he has been more successful in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and was Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in the format in 2013, when he reached the 200 wickets milestone.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) High Performance Unit Chairman, Naimur Rahman, was happy to have Razzak on board after they failed to find an overseas coach during their hunt. “We are yet to get any good spin coach or consultant for our High-Performance Unit and so we are eyeing to include Razzak in the HP camp as we are all aware he can share the experience with our boys. I am sure if he can manage his time he will do a great job and his guidance will certainly help the boys develop their skills,” Rahman stated. BCB is also planning to use national team's batting coach Jamie Siddons in the HP camp if he is available. HP Unit head coach Toby Radford, who is expected to arrive in Dhaka on June 1, will be overseeing the development of the batsmen while Champaka Ramanayke will be at helm of the pace bowling unit.



