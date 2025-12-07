Abhishek Dalhor, Jagannath Sarkar headline retained player list ahead of ISPL season 3 auction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 : The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India's pioneering tennis-ball T10 tournament, has announced its list of retained players, including last edition's stars Abhishek Dalhor of Majhi Mumbai (retained for Rs 26.65 lakh) and Jagannath Sarkar of Chennai Singams (retained for Rs 20.02 lakh), as franchises look to form strong squads ahead of the highly anticipated Season 3 Player Auction scheduled for Tuesday in Mumbai, as per a press release from ISPL.

For the first time, ISPL has introduced a player retention system, allowing each franchise to secure one key performer ahead of the auction. This new structure brings an added layer of strategy to Season 3, making the upcoming bidding process more competitive and impactful.

Abhishek Dalhor was one of the standout performers of the previous edition, delivering crucial contributions in high-pressure moments. His growth has now been recognised at the IPL level with his selection as a net bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025, underlining ISPL's role as a platform for talent progression. Jagannath Sarkar, meanwhile, emerged as a dependable top-order force for Chennai Singams, anchoring chases, accelerating when required, and repeatedly lifting his team in high-stakes games.

Other key players retained for the upcoming season include Bhavesh Pawar from Tiigers of Kolkata (retained for Rs 11.05 lakh) and Mansoor KL from Falcon Risers Hyderabad (retained for Rs 4.5 lakh). These players delivered consistent, impactful performances for their respective sides, and their retention underscores the franchises' confidence in them as central figures in their Season 3 strategies.

ISPL is backed by a strong leadership group featuring Core Committee Members Sachin Tendulkar, Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale and Suraj Samat, whose collective vision has been central to the league's rapid rise, scale and popularity.

Suraj Samat, ISPL Core Committee Member and League Commissioner, said: "Introducing player retentions for the first time marks an important step in the evolution of the ISPL. These strategic decisions enhance competitive balance and build excitement for the Season 3 auction. With increased team purses, new franchises joining, and 408 players from 101 cities in contention, the stage is set for teams to assemble formidable line-ups that will elevate the sport to the next level."

"The introduction of player retentions is an important step in the growth of ISPL. Our aim is to ensure smooth operations while giving teams and players a fair and competitive environment. With higher team purses, improved auction rules and two new franchises joining the league, Season 3 promises to be our most exciting season yet. We look forward to a well-organised auction that supports the continued progress of the ISPL," added Dipak Chauhan, President, Operations.

The upcoming Season 3 Player Auction in Mumbai introduces ground-breaking features, including the innovative "Googly Power" mechanism allowing sudden Rs 1 lakh bid jumps, expanded team purses from Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore, and squad sizes increased to 18 players. With 408 players from 101 citiescategorised across six zones (U-19, West, East, Central, South, North) at a Rs 3 lakh base priceand two Right to Match (RTM) cards per existing franchise, teams must include at least two U-19 players and ensure zonal representation for balanced squads.

The upcoming eight-team tournament is scheduled to take place in the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat from January 9 to February 6, 2026, with the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the season set to drive home a brand-new Porsche 911, adding an exciting new dimension to player recognition and motivation.

Reflecting the league's rapid rise, this season sees the addition of two new franchises Delhi Superheros led by Salman Khan and Ahmedabad Lions owned by Ajay Devgn. They join an illustrious line-up that includes Majhi Mumbai (Amitabh Bachchan), Tiigers of Kolkata (Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan), Srinagar Ke Veer (Akshay Kumar), Chennai Singams (Suriya), Bengaluru Strikers (Hrithik Roshan), and Falcon Risers Hyderabad (Ram Charan).

The list of retained players is as below:

Majhi Mumbai:

Retained Player: Abhishek Dalhor - Rs 26.65 lakh

Purse Remaining: Rs 1.23 crore

Chennai Singams:

Retained Player: Jagannath Sarkar - Rs 20.02 lakh

Purse Remaining: Rs 1.30 crore

Tiigers of Kolkata:

Retained Player: Bhavesh Pawar - Rs 11.05 lakh

Purse Remaining: Rs 1.39 crore

Falcon Risers Hyderabad:

Retained Player: Mansoor KL - Rs 4.5 lakh

Purse Remaining: Rs 1.46 crore

Delhi Superheros, Ahmedabad Lions, Srinagar Ke Veer and Bengaluru Strikers have a purse size of Rs 1.5 crore.

