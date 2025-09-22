Abhishek Sharma Reveals Pakistani Players Made Personal Attacks During IND vs PAK Match

In the high-voltage Super Four clash between India and Pakistan of Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill delivered a spectacular performance, thoroughly dismantling the Pakistani bowling attack. While chasing the target set by arch rivals, the duo gave India a solid start, dominating the powerplay and putting Pakistani players firmly on the back foot. They also set a record by building a century partnership.

However, beyond the intense cricketing battle, the match was marked by heated exchanges between two sides. Pakistani players were seen sledging the Indian batters after almost every delivery. Abhishek Sharma later revealed that the opponents made personal attacks on the field during the match.

“On the field, they (Pakistani players) were sledging after every ball. So, it was necessary to give them a reply. Shubman Gill and I decided to answer them with the bat, and we succeeded. In the end, we won, which was the best response,” Abhishek said in his post-match interaction with broadcasters.

The tension was erupted right from the third over of India’s innings. After hitting two boundaries, Shubman Gill gestured towards Shaheen Shah Afridi, saying, “Go and bring the ball,” which reminded fans of the famous altercation between Aamir Sohail and Venkatesh Prasad during the 1996 India vs Pakistan match. In the fifth over, Abhishek Sharma also clashed with Haris Rauf, forcing the umpires to intervene.

Abhishek stated that the sledging and provocation were initiated by the Pakistani players, and India’s batsmen chose to silence them through their batting.

India are tasked with chasing down 172 runs in their 20 over match of Asia Cup Super Four round of match 2. Abhishek Sharma started samshing from the first ball of Shaheen Afridi by smashing six off the first ball. Immediately after the shot, Sharma was seen giving a reply, his lips read him saying, “Chal ball dal, chal.” to Pakistani pacer Afridi.

However, this was not started by Men in Blue batter. Shaheen was sledging Indian players by saying couple of words after getting hit for the six, to which Sharma gave a strong reply. Afridi was seen giving stare-downs to both Indian batters and also getting too close to Abhishek Sharma while he was standing at the non-striker’s end after conflict.

While, another Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf also joined Afridi in sledging Shubman Gill where intent word of mouth exchange were noticed after Shubman slammed Afridi for two boundaries and was seen repeating the same words to the bowler while walking towards his partner.

Rauf tried to have a word with Abhishek Sharma during the fifth over of the innings. This prompted Sharma to increase his assault on the bowler. The instigation game by Pakistan have so far gone against them as the Indian openers have got off to a flying start.