Abrar Ahmed Mimics Wanindu Hasaranga’s Celebration After Dismissing Him During SL vs Pak 1st T20I (VIDEO)

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed dismissed Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and celebrated in Hasaranga’s own signature style during the first T20I at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Wednesday, adding a playful twist to their ongoing on-field rivalry.
Hasaranga tried to attack Abrar but was caught at long-off for 18 runs off 12 balls. Abrar, who took three wickets for 25 runs in his four overs, mimicked Hasaranga’s celebration, drawing cheers from fans. The gesture reflected the friendly banter between the two spinners, who have previously copied each other’s wicket celebrations.
Sri Lanka finished with 128 for 9 in their 20 overs. Janith Liyanage led the innings with 40 runs off 31 balls, including two fours and a six. Pakistan needs 129 to win the first match of the three-game series.