Abrar Ahmed Mimics Wanindu Hasaranga’s Celebration After Dismissing Him During SL vs Pak 1st T20I (VIDEO)

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed dismissed Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and celebrated in Hasaranga’s own signature style during the first T20I at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Wednesday, adding a playful twist to their ongoing on-field rivalry.

Abrar Ahmed gets his revenge against Hasaranga. He smiles big and even celebrates the wicket the Hasaranga way. pic.twitter.com/XKmReJqYzq — Cricket Pakistan (@crickethub_pk) January 7, 2026

Hasaranga tried to attack Abrar but was caught at long-off for 18 runs off 12 balls. Abrar, who took three wickets for 25 runs in his four overs, mimicked Hasaranga’s celebration, drawing cheers from fans. The gesture reflected the friendly banter between the two spinners, who have previously copied each other’s wicket celebrations.

The wicket 🗿

The celebration 🗿🗿🗿



Wanindu Hasaranga is giving it back with interest 🔥



Watch #PAKvSL LIVE NOW on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork#DPWorldAsiaCup2025pic.twitter.com/sKVxNygeBK — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 23, 2025

Abrar copied Hasaranga and now Hasaranga mimics Abrar, not once, but twice



Pakistan v Sri Lanka rivalry brewingpic.twitter.com/d2ADw8RGbv — Lord Immy Kant (@KantInEastt) September 23, 2025

Sri Lanka finished with 128 for 9 in their 20 overs. Janith Liyanage led the innings with 40 runs off 31 balls, including two fours and a six. Pakistan needs 129 to win the first match of the three-game series.