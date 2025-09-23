Abrar Ahmed Mocks Wanindu Hasaranga After Taking His Wicket During PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 3 (VIDEO)

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match: Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed created a viral moment after dismissing Wanindu Hasaranga in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. Sri Lanka struggled after being put into bat. Hasaranga looked promising in the middle but was cleaned up by Abrar in the 13th over while attempting a slog. After the dismissal, Abrar mimicked Hasaranga’s trademark celebration. He crossed his arms over his chest, shook them in Hasaranga’s style, and stared at the batter. Hasaranga was out for 15 runs off 13 balls with two boundaries.

Watch the video of Abrar Ahmed’s celebration here:

Pakistan’s bowlers produced a disciplined performance to restrict Sri Lanka to 133 for eight in 20 overs. Shaheen Afridi led the attack with three wickets for 28 runs. Abrar impressed with figures of one for eight in four overs. Haris Rauf and Hussain Talat took two wickets each.

For Sri Lanka, Kamindu Mendis was the top scorer with 51 runs off 44 balls, including three fours and two sixes. Skipper Charith Asalanka added 20 runs.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara