"Absolute privilege to be part of solid franchise": Rachin Ravindra on being bought by CSK

New Delhi [India], December 19 : New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra, who was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 1.80 crore, was overjoyed to join the five-time IPL champions and eager to play under MS Dhoni's leadership.

Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings went after the youngster, but the defending champions got the services of the all-rounder for Rs 1.8 crore.

CSK's social media handle uploaded a video of Rachin expressing gratitude for joining the joint-most successful IPL team in history after he was selected at the auction table. Rachin expressed gratefulness for the opportunity to play for CSK in the IPL for the first time.

"It is an absolute privilege to be a part of such a solid franchise in the IPL. A team which has had so much success and who have had such amazing players to play for the team, so very excited to play for the team," Rachin said in a video posted by CSK.

"Also, I will be part of the IPL for the first time, obviously talked a lot with Kiwi boys who are already involved. They praise the intensity of the crowd and the fanfare that is all in the hype and surrounds is pretty-pretty special. Very very lucky and privileged to play in the same team, Santner, Devs (Devon Conway) are very close to me in the New Zealand team and Daryl is picked up by CSK too, not just them but also the greats of the game, Dhoni, Jadeja, extremely-extremely grateful to be involved in such an amazing franchise," he added.

"Flem being the coach as well, that Kiwi connection is pretty cool. The Chennai fans, I am really excited to be a part of this team. Pulling on the Yellow jersey and the tournament will be an amazing experience. Hopefully, we can entertain you guys and play good cricket and hopefully, results will come. Whistle Podu," NZ opened said.

Rachin's breakthrough period in international cricket was during the 2023 World Cup in India. Rachin, regarded as one of the showpiece event's young talents, demonstrated his worth with his outstanding stroke play by hitting his maiden World Cup hundred in his debut game against England in the curtain-raiser.

Rachin emerged as one of the biggest stars of the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, ending as the fourth-highest run-getter with 578 runs in 10 matches at an average of 106.44, with three centuries and two fifties. However, in T20Is, he is yet to prove himself as he has scored just 145 runs in 16 innings at an average of 13.18 and picked up 11 wickets.

