Abu Dhabi T10: Deccan Gladiators condemn struggling Team Abu Dhabi to fourth consecutive defeat

Abu Dhabi, Dec 2 Riding on quick-fire knocks by Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran and Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Deccan Gladiators trounced struggling Team Abu Dhabi by 63 runs in the 12th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

Andre Fletcher top-scored with 41, Pooran 30 and Kohler-Cadmore 35 as Gladiators posted 141 for 6 in 10 overs.

Team Abu Dhabi could muster only 78 for 5 in 10 overs and crashed to their fourth defeat in four matches. Leus du Plooy (25) and Colin Ingram (19) put on a 41-run partnership for the fourth wicket to give their total some respectability.

In the other match of the day, Delhi Bulls beat Bangla Tigers by seven wickets to record their third consecutive win.

Delhi Bulls produced yet another superlative all-round show to down Bangla Tigers in the 13th match of the Abu Dhabi T10. They strangled Bangla Tigers’ run flow through a fine spell of three wickets for four runs by Richard Gleeson backed by Fazalhaq Farooq’s (2-15). In the ten overs, the Bangla Tigers could muster only 81 for 7.

Delhi Bulls raced to the target in just six overs riding on skipper Rovman Powell’s unbeaten 37 off 11 balls with four sixes and two boundaries, and Rilee Rossouw’s unbeaten 21 off 11 balls that included a boundary and a six. Delhi thus recorded their third consecutive win in three matches.

Brief scores:

Deccan Gladiators 141/6 in 10 overs (Nicholas Pooran 30, Tom Kohler-Cadmore 35, Andre Fletcher 41; Rumman Raees 2-15, Tymal Mills 2-13) beat Team Abu Dhabi 78/5 in 10 overs (Leus du Plooy 25, Nuwan Thushara 2-5) by 63 runs.

Bangla Tigers 81/7 in 10 overs (Daniel Sams 20 n.o, Carlos Brathwaite 21, Fazalhaq Farooqi 2-15, Richard Gleeson 3-4) lost to Delhi Bulls 83/3 in 6 overs (Rilee Rossouw 21 n.o, Rovman Powell 37 n.o; Josh Little 2-19) by 7 wkts.

