ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 13, 2025 20:00 IST2025-12-13T19:59:24+5:302025-12-13T20:00:45+5:30

ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match

ACC U19 Asia Cup Standings After Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match: Bangladesh and Sri Lanka opened their U-19 Asia Cup 2025 campaigns with wins on Saturday and moved to the top of Group B. Bangladesh registered a tense three-wicket victory over Afghanistan at the ICC Academy Ground. Chasing a record target of 284, Bangladesh rode on a 151-run opening partnership between Zawad Abrar and Rifat Beg to seal the win. The result earned Bangladesh two points and placed them second in the group with a net run rate of 0.156.

Group B

TeamMatWonLostNRRDrawnPtsRecent Form
Sri Lanka U191104.02302W
Bangladesh U191100.15602W
Afghanistan U19101-0.15600L
Nepal U19101-4.02300L

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka recorded a dominant eight-wicket win over Nepal at The Sevens Stadium. Nepal were bowled out for 82, and Sri Lanka chased down the target with ease. The win put Sri Lanka on top of Group B with a net run rate of 4.023.

Afghanistan and Nepal failed to register points from their opening matches and are placed at the bottom of the group.

Group A standings remain unchanged. Pakistan lead the group after their big win over Malaysia, while India are second following their victory against UAE.

Group A

TeamMatWonLostNRRDrawnPtsRecent Form
Pakistan U191105.94002W
India U191104.68002W
UAE U19101-4.68000L
Malaysia U19101-5.94000L

 

