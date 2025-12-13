ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match

ACC U19 Asia Cup Standings After Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match: Bangladesh and Sri Lanka opened their U-19 Asia Cup 2025 campaigns with wins on Saturday and moved to the top of Group B. Bangladesh registered a tense three-wicket victory over Afghanistan at the ICC Academy Ground. Chasing a record target of 284, Bangladesh rode on a 151-run opening partnership between Zawad Abrar and Rifat Beg to seal the win. The result earned Bangladesh two points and placed them second in the group with a net run rate of 0.156.

Bangladesh U19 got off to a flying start with a solid opening stand ~ making the run chase look comfortable. A few hiccups towards the end tested their nerves but they held their ground and added the crucial points to their tally 🇧🇩#DPWorldMensU19AsiaCup2025#ACC#AFGvBANpic.twitter.com/FlkZXjYPQj — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 13, 2025

Group B

Team Mat Won Lost NRR Drawn Pts Recent Form Sri Lanka U19 1 1 0 4.023 0 2 W Bangladesh U19 1 1 0 0.156 0 2 W Afghanistan U19 1 0 1 -0.156 0 0 L Nepal U19 1 0 1 -4.023 0 0 L

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka recorded a dominant eight-wicket win over Nepal at The Sevens Stadium. Nepal were bowled out for 82, and Sri Lanka chased down the target with ease. The win put Sri Lanka on top of Group B with a net run rate of 4.023.

Afghanistan and Nepal failed to register points from their opening matches and are placed at the bottom of the group.

Group A standings remain unchanged. Pakistan lead the group after their big win over Malaysia, while India are second following their victory against UAE.

Group A