ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After India vs United Arab Emirates Match

India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Under-19 Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India and Pakistan opened their U-19 Asia Cup 2025 campaigns with dominant wins on Friday that placed both teams at the top of Group A after the first round of matches in Dubai. India registered a strong 234-run win over UAE at the ICC Academy Ground. Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced a record-breaking 171 off 95 balls as India posted 433 for six. UAE reached 199 for seven in reply. India collected two points from the win and now sit second in the group with a net run rate of 4.68.

Pakistan delivered an even bigger result earlier in the day at The Sevens Stadium. Sameer Minhas scored an unbeaten 177 and helped Pakistan reach 345 for three. Malaysia were bowled out for 48 as Pakistan claimed a 297-run victory. They lead Group A with a net run rate of 5.94. UAE and Malaysia are yet to open their accounts and remain at the bottom of the group.

Group B will begin its fixtures on Saturday. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka are on zero points as none of the teams has played a match yet.

GROUP A

Team Mat Won Lost NRR Drawn Pts Recent Form Pakistan U19 1 1 0 5.94 0 2 W India U19 1 1 0 4.68 0 2 W UAE U19 1 0 1 -4.68 0 0 L Malaysia U19 1 0 1 -5.94 0 0 L

GROUP B

Team Mat Won Lost NRR Drawn Pts Recent Form Afghanistan U19 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bangladesh U19 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Nepal U19 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sri Lanka U19 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

India 433 for 6 in 50 overs (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 171, Vihaan Malhotra 69, Aaron George 69; Yug Sharma 2/75)

UAE 199 for 7 in 50 overs (Uddish Suri 78 not out, Prithvi Madhu 50; Deepesh Devendran 2/21)