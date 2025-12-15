ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After Nepal U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Match

Nepal National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match: The Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 points table saw changes ...

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 15, 2025

ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After Nepal U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Match

Nepal National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match: The Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 points table saw changes after two Group B matches played on Monday, December 15, 2025. Bangladesh Under 19 defeated Nepal Under 19 by seven wickets. In the second match, Sri Lanka Under 19 beat Afghanistan Under 19 by two wickets.

After these results, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh moved to the top of Group B. Both teams now have four points from two matches. Nepal and Afghanistan are yet to register a win and remain without points. Sri Lanka are placed first in Group B due to a better net run rate. Sri Lanka have a net run rate of 1.848. Bangladesh are second with a net run rate of 1.558.

In Group A, India Under 19 remain at the top with four points from two matches. India have already qualified for the semifinals. Pakistan Under 19 are second with two points.

ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 

Updated points table – Group A

TeamMatWonLostNRRDrawnPtsRecent Form
India U192203.27304W W
Pakistan U192112.09102L W
UAE U19211-1.60802W L
Malaysia U19202-3.86600L L

Updated points table - Group B

TeamMatWonLostNRRDrawnPtsRecent Form
Sri Lanka U192201.84804W W
Bangladesh U192201.55804W W
Afghanistan U19202-0.13700L L
Nepal U19202-3.40100L L
