ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2024: Rising Stars of cricket clash in exciting tournament starting from November 29

New Delhi [India], November 28 : As the ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 approaches, anticipation builds for an exciting showcase of young cricketing talent. Scheduled to commence on November 29 in the United Arab Emirates (Dubai and Sharjah), the event will feature emerging players from across Asia. Organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the tournament boasts a rich legacy and serves as a crucial platform for nurturing future cricket stars.

India stands out as the most successful team in Under-19 Asia Cup history, having won the tournament eight times in ten editions. Their dominance is underscored by consistent performances and a robust pipeline of young talent. Following India, Pakistan has also left its mark with multiple titles, showcasing its cricketing strength at the youth level.

The much-anticipated rivalry between cricketing giants India and Pakistan adds an extra layer of excitement to the tournament. Fans can look forward to this high-stakes clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 30.

Key players to watch from the Indian team include the prodigious 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, recently selected by the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Adding to the batting strength is 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre, whose stellar performances in Mumbai's domestic circuit have caught the selectors' eye. Mohammed Amaan, a middle-order batter from Uttar Pradesh, will lead the Indian team in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2024. Other players to watch include Tamil Nadu's C. Andre Siddarth, Kerala's leg-spinner Mohammed Enaan, and Karnataka batters Hardik Raj and Samarth Nagaraj.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution and International Business, and Head - Sports Business at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), said, "The ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 will be the inaugural ACC event to be broadcast on Sony Sports Network. We are committed to delivering exceptional coverage and engaging content to cricket fans nationwide. We are excited to showcase the emerging young talent from across Asia, with a special emphasis on the promising young Team India," as quoted in a release by Sony Sports Network.

Additionally, the rivalry between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka has intensified in recent years, with both teams delivering strong performances in major tournaments. Bangladesh will enter the competition as defending champions, having secured the 2023 title with a commanding 195-run victory over the UAE. Other countries participating in the tournament include Afghanistan, Nepal, Japan, and the UAE.

