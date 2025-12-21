ACC U19 Asia Cup final: India wins toss, opts to field first against arch-rivals Pakistan

Dubai [UAE], December 21 : The Indian U19 team won the toss and elected to field first against arch-rivals Pakistan U19 team in the final of the ACC U19 Asia Cup at Dubai on Sunday.

India is entering in the finals with a comprehensive eight wicket win over Sri Lanka U19 in the semifinals, while Pakistan also achieved a eight-wicket win against Bangladesh U19 to set up this marquee clash at Dubai.

In the previous clash between these two sides, Aaron George (85 in 88 balls, with 12 fours and a six) and Kanishk Chauhan (46 in 46 balls, with two fours and three sixes) took India U19 to 240 in 46.1 overs, with three-fers from Mohammad Sayyam and Abdul Subhan. In reply, Pakistan was bundled out for just 150 in 41.2 overs. Huzaifa Ahsan (70 in 83 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) fought for Pakistan, but Deepesh Devendran (3/16) and Kanishk (3/33) proved to be a class apart.

India U19 (Playing XI): Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh

Pakistan U19 (Playing XI): Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Hamza Zahoor(w), Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Mohammad Shayan, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam.

