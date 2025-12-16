ACC U19 Asia Cup: Kundu, Deepesh shine as India secure 315 run win over Malaysia

Dubai [UAE], December 16 : A five-wicket haul from Deepesh Devendran and a record-breaking double century from wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu helped India secure a massive 315-run win over Malaysia in the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai on Tuesday.

With this, the India U19 team continues its unbeaten run in the tournament, with three wins in three matches and taking the top spot in Group A. Malaysia has yet to win a game.

Kundu etched his name into the record books today, smashing a magnificent double century to power the India U19 side to a mammoth total of 408/7 in 50 overs.

Malaysia Under-19s won the toss and elected to field first. The Indian innings was headlined by a spectacular double-century from Abhigyan Kundu, who became the first Indian batter, and only the second overall, to score a double-century in a Youth ODI.

After being asked to bat first, India's top order built a solid foundation, overcoming early wickets to post a daunting 408/7 in 50 overs. India lost captain Ayush Mhatre (14 off 7) and Vihaan Malhotra (7 off 14) early; however, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (50 off 26 with five fours and three sixes) and Vedant Trivedi (90 off 106 with seven fours) ensured India recovered after the early blows. Suryavanshi lost his wicket in the 11th over, leaving India 87-3.

Walking in after the dismissal of Suryavanshi, Kundu scored boundaries right from the get-go. He formed a 181-ball 209-run partnership with Trivedi and then added another 87 runs off just 36 with Kanishk Chouhan. Abhigyan Kundu smashed 17 boundaries and slammed nine sixes.

While Kundu reached his fifty off just 44 balls, the left-handed batter brought up his century in just 80 balls, setting the stage for the late innings blitz. The final stages of the innings saw him unleash an array of strokes, bringing up the historic double century in just 121 balls.

Kundu's unbeaten 209 not only helped India set a target of 409 but also surpassed Ambati Rayudu's previous record for the highest score by an Indian in Under-19 ODIs177*. The only other double-centurian in Youth ODIs is South Africa U19's Jorich Van Schalkwyk, who scored 212 off 153 balls against Zimbabwe U19s in 2025.

In the run chase of 409, Malaysia could not compete at all, bundled out for just 93 runs in 32.1 overs, with Hamzah Panggi (35 in 52 balls, with four boundaries) being the top run-getter. Deepesh took 5/22 in seven overs, while Udhav Mohan also got two wickets.

