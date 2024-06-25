ACC updates Women's Asia Cup 2024 schedule, defending champions India to face arch-rival Pakistan on July 19

Dubai [UAE], June 25 : The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Tuesday announced an updated schedule of the upcoming Women's Asia Cup 2024, an action-packed tournament featuring the top 8 women's cricket teams in Asia, starting on July 19.

The upcoming Women's Asia Cup 2024 will take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from July 19 to 28.

"Here is the updated schedule for the ACC Women's Asia Cup 2024. Brace yourselves for an action-packed tournament featuring the top 8 women's cricket teams in Asia. Mark your calendars, as it is going to kick off on July 19th, 2024, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka," the Asian Cricket Council stated in a post on Tuesday.

The high-octane clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, which was earlier scheduled to take place on July 21, will now be held on July 19. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, which are scheduled to take place on July 26. The final will take place on July 28.

For the first time in the history of the tournament, eight teams will feature in the upcoming edition, which is one more than the previous competition.

The previous tournament was place in Bangladesh in 2022, when India won its seventh title after defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final. The competition was scheduled to take place in 2020, but was moved to 2021 and eventually 2022 due to COVID-19.

Defending champions India have been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Nepal and the UAE. Group B features Bangladesh, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

