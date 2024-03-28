"Achhi yaadein hain": Virender Sehwag reminisces triple Test ton against South Africa in Chennai

New Delhi [India], March 28 : Former swashbuckling India opener Virender Sehwag relived his second triple hundred, which came 16 years ago, on March 28 in Chennai against South Africa.

In easily one of his memorable knocks in red-ball cricket, Sehwag's belligerent approach at the top of the order saw him race to 319 off just 304 deliveries, the highest-ever individual score by an Indian at a strike rate of 104.93.

Taking to X, Sehwag thanked legendary spinner Anil Kumble, who led India in that Test series, for giving him an opportunity to cement his place in the team.

During the tour of Australia that came earlier, Sehwag stood out with 286 runs in two Tests.

"On this day, 16 years ago, got my second triple hundred against SA at Chennai. Thanks to @anilkumble1074 bhai for having me on the Australia tour which allowed me to re-cement my place in the team and score this second triple hundred. Achhi yaadein hain," Sehwag posted from his X handle.

In the first Test of the series, South Africa batted first and posted a total of 540 on the board. Hasim Amla scored a century (159) and led the charge with the bat for the visitors.

In reply, Sehwag singlehandedly turned the tide in India's favour. The right-hander stamped his authority over South Africa's deadly pace duo of Dale Steyn and Makhaya Ntini with his explosive knock.

Sehwag got off to an electrifying start with a delightful backfoot punch off Ntini and then a straight drive off Steyn.

He brought up his century by effortlessly depositing a delivery from Jacques Kallis to the fence.

Even after completing his ton, Sehwag didn't show any signs of stopping. He put on a massive 268-run partnership for the second wicket with Rahul Dravid (111), reaching his double century with a flick off Ntini.

Moments after bringing up his double ton, Sehwag struck a six over cover followed by a cut past the point region and another powerful drive to send full house at Chepauk into a frenzy.

Sehwag reached his triple century with another flick off Ntini, becoming the only Indian batter to score two triple tons in the Test format. His 319 helped India pile up 627. The match eventually petered into a draw.

Sehwag was adjudged the Player of the Match for his record-breaking knock.

